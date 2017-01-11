BAY AREA STORM COVERAGEEvacuations, Flood WarningsInteractive Doppler RadarKPIX Weather CenterKCBS Traffic MapBlizzard Buries SierraHuge Tree Crushes Danville HomeGet The Weather App

Natalie Portman Says Co-Star Ashton Kutcher Paid 3x Times As Much

January 11, 2017 10:35 AM
Filed Under: Ashton Kutcher, Natalie Portman, No Strings Attached

(CBS SF/AP) – Natalie Portman says Ashton Kutcher was paid three times as much as her for co-starring in 2011’s “No Strings Attached.”

Portman tells Marie Claire she knew about the pay difference at the time the film was being made, but wasn’t as miffed as she should have been. She tells the magazine, “we get paid a lot, so it’s hard to complain, but the disparity is crazy.”

The 35-year-old says she doesn’t “think women and men are more or less capable. We just have a clear issue with women not having opportunities.” She says women need to “be part of the solution, not perpetuating the problem.”

Kutcher’s representatives didn’t immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

