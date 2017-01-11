BAY AREA STORM COVERAGEDrone Over Russian River FloodingVideo: Major East Bay Road Washed OutBlizzard Batters SierraInteractive Doppler RadarKPIX Weather CenterKCBS TrafficGet The Weather App

New Storm To Bring More Rain, Low Temps To Bay Area Overnight

January 11, 2017 4:11 PM
Filed Under: Bay Area Storm, Flooding, Rain, San Francisco Bay Area, Storm, weather

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — The Bay Area is in store for another soaking overnight and into Thursday as a new storm system moves into the region, likely exacerbating already hazardous conditions in many areas, according to the National Weather Service.

Rain is expected to fall in earnest late Thursday night and is expected to total about a quarter- to half-inch in most areas, with up to an inch possible as heavy showers move though.

Widespread flooding is not anticipated with this storm, but the possibility of heavy downpours over already flooded areas could turn bad situations worse, according to the weather service.

Additionally, localized coastal flooding is possible at beaches, low-lying roads, tidal flats and harbors, among other vulnerable places, especially in and around Marin County, weather service officials said.

Low temperatures mean that snow is also possible, most likely at higher elevations along the Central Coast.

In preparation for the looming storm and frigid temperatures, Santa Clara County has announced that extra homeless shelter beds and warming centers will be provided in Gilroy, San Jose and East Palo Alto.

The Gilroy Armory Shelter at 8490 Wren Ave. will provide beds, meals and hot showers, in addition to haircuts, employment services and medical care, according to county officials.

In San Jose, the Boccardo Reception Center at 2011 Little Orchard St. will have space for 350 people. The shelter serves adults only.

Information about additional shelters and assistance in San Jose can be obtained by calling the San Jose Homeless Concerns Line at (408) 975-1440.

Information for the rest of the county can be obtained by calling the Santa Clara County Office of Supportive Housing at (408) 793-0550.

TM and © Copyright 2017 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.

