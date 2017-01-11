BAY AREA STORM COVERAGEEvacuations, Flood WarningsInteractive Doppler RadarKPIX Weather CenterKCBS Traffic MapBlizzard Buries SierraHuge Tree Crushes Danville HomeGet The Weather App

Police Release Suspect Photos In Vallejo Pawn Shop Slaying

January 11, 2017 2:46 PM
Filed Under: Crime, pawn shop, Vallejo police

VALLEJO (CBS SF) — Vallejo police have released photos and a surveillance camera video of two suspects who shot and killed a Vallejo pawn shop owner and his dog during a December robbery.

Investigators said they hoped the images would generate leads that would lead to the arrest of the pair in the brutal slaying.

Timothy Pult, 49, was fatally shot around 3:10 p.m. on Dec. 20 at Pawn Advantage at 2581 Springs Road. A 45-year-old store employee also suffered serious injuries in the shooting and a dog was killed.

Both suspects were described as men between 18 and 30 years old with light complexions. One was described as being about 6 feet tall with a thin build, while the other is about 5 feet 6 inches tall with a medium build, according to police.

Police had said the suspects were both wearing dark hooded sweatshirts.

The Sacramento-based California Pawnbrokers Association announced that its members are offering a $25,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction in the case.

Anyone with information about the case is encouraged to contact Detective Scott Yates at (707) 648-4533 or Detective Terry Schillinger at (707) 648-4278.

