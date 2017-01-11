BAY AREA STORM COVERAGEEvacuations, Flood WarningsInteractive Doppler RadarKPIX Weather CenterKCBS Traffic MapBlizzard Buries SierraHuge Tree Crushes Danville HomeGet The Weather App

Woman Found Passed Out In Car With Kids In Back Seat In Fremont

January 11, 2017 2:11 PM
Filed Under: Child Endangerment, driver passed out, DUI, Fremont

FREMONT (CBS SF) — A 44-year-old woman was arrested Monday in Fremont on suspicion of driving under the influence and child endangerment after officers found her passed out in a car with two children in the back seat, police said.

Officers responded at 2:44 p.m. to multiple reports of a female passed out in a car in the area of Mowry Avenue and Farwell Drive.

Officers found the woman, a Newark resident whose name is not yet being released, allegedly under the influence of alcohol and prescription narcotics.

The two children, both under 10 years old, were in their car seats without proper restraints, police said.

The woman was arrested on suspicion of DUI and child endangerment and the children were released to a family member, according to police.

