After Shootings, Cameras Coming To I-80 In San Pablo

January 12, 2017 2:00 PM
Filed Under: California Highway Patrol, Interstate 80, San Pablo, Shooting, Surveillance Cameras

KCBS_740

SAN PABLO (KCBS) – The city of San Pablo is working with the California Highway Patrol to install new surveillance cameras along a stretch of Interstate 80.

Three cameras are being placed between El Portal Drive and San Pablo Dam Road.

Cameras are being installed after a string of freeway shootings after the last couple of years, including one on Highway 4 that killed the pregnant mother of four small children.

San Pablo officials are hoping the surveillance system will lead to quicker arrests and help prevent freeway shootouts in the future.

