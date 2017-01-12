BAY AREA STORM COVERAGEDrone Over Russian River FloodingVideo: Major East Bay Road Washed OutBlizzard Batters SierraInteractive Doppler RadarKPIX Weather CenterKCBS TrafficGet The Weather App

California Lawmaker Wants Teens To Learn How To Spot Fake News

January 12, 2017 12:07 PM
Filed Under: AB155, Assemblymember Jimmy Gomez, California, Fake News

SACRAMENTO (CBS / AP) — A California lawmaker is taking steps he hopes will combat fake news.

Assemblyman Jimmy Gomez introduced a bill Wednesday to help high schools teach students to tell real news from fake.

The Los Angeles Democrat said students should learn reasoning skills to assess what they read online. AB155 would commission new curriculum standards that include strategies for identifying false stories.

The problem of false reports masquerading as news emerged as a major issue of the 2016 election. Many such reports were shared widely on social media during the campaign.

Gomez says fake news poses “a direct threat to our democracy.”

