BAY AREA STORM COVERAGEDrone Over Russian River FloodingVideo: Major East Bay Road Washed OutBlizzard Batters SierraInteractive Doppler RadarKPIX Weather CenterKCBS TrafficGet The Weather App

Russian River Surges To Highest Level In Decade

January 12, 2017 8:38 AM
Filed Under: Bay Area Storm, Flooding, Russian River, Sonoma County

SONOMA COUNTY (CBS / AP) – Northern California continues to struggle Thursday with clogged commutes, flooded roads and water-logged homes after several days of relentless rain that has lightened.

The Russian River in Sonoma County, which surged to its highest level in a decade, should recede to below flood levels by Friday as the weather system moves out.

• BAY AREA STORM: Complete Coverage

Residents are using boats to traverse flooded streets and inside homes.

The National Weather Service in Monterey says there will be light showers Thursday afternoon in the San Francisco Bay Area before the area dries out.

The weather service says Monterey County mountains saw more than 34 inches of rain since Jan. 2.

© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia