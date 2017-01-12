Russian River Surges To Highest Level In Decade

SONOMA COUNTY (CBS / AP) – Northern California continues to struggle Thursday with clogged commutes, flooded roads and water-logged homes after several days of relentless rain that has lightened.

The Russian River in Sonoma County, which surged to its highest level in a decade, should recede to below flood levels by Friday as the weather system moves out.

Residents are using boats to traverse flooded streets and inside homes.

The National Weather Service in Monterey says there will be light showers Thursday afternoon in the San Francisco Bay Area before the area dries out.

The weather service says Monterey County mountains saw more than 34 inches of rain since Jan. 2.

