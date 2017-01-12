Warriors Curry, Durant, Thompson With 20-Plus Points Beat Pistons

OAKLAND (CBS/AP) — Klay Thompson returned from a one-game absence for rest and scored 23 points with four 3-pointers in another balanced Golden State performance as the Warriors beat the Detroit Pistons 127-107 on Thursday night.

Stephen Curry scored 24 points, Kevin Durant had 25 points, nine assists and six rebounds, and Draymond Green dished out 13 assists for his fifth game in the last eight in double digits.

Marcus Morris scored 21 points and Tobias Harris had 18 to lead the Pistons, who lost their second straight game.

Curry, Durant and Thompson scored at least 20 points in the same game for the 13th time this season. The Warriors notched their NBA-leading 27th game with 30 or more assists.

