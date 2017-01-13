Obama Adds 6,000 Acres To California Coastal National Monument

EUREKA (CBS / AP) — President Barack Obama has expanded the territory of the California Coastal National Monument.

Obama added six sites and more than 6,000 acres Thursday to the national monument area that includes islets, reefs and rock outcroppings spanning much of the California coastline.

The new sites include areas from Orange County to Humboldt County. They are: Trinidad Head, Lighthouse Ranch and Lost Coast Headlands in Humboldt County; Coast Dairies in Santa Cruz County; Piedras Blancas in San Luis Obispo County; and many outcroppings and small islands off the Orange County coast.

President Bill Clinton created the national monument in 2000 and Obama expanded it once before in 2014.

The areas are among several new national monuments Obama declared on Thursday. Most are civil rights sites in the South whose designation was timed to arrive near Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

