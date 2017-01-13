Obama Adds 6,000 Acres To California Coastal National Monument

January 13, 2017 10:09 AM
Filed Under: California Coastal National Monument, Humboldt County, President Barack Obama, Santa Cruz County

EUREKA (CBS / AP) — President Barack Obama has expanded the territory of the California Coastal National Monument.

Obama added six sites and more than 6,000 acres Thursday to the national monument area that includes islets, reefs and rock outcroppings spanning much of the California coastline.

The new sites include areas from Orange County to Humboldt County. They are: Trinidad Head, Lighthouse Ranch and Lost Coast Headlands in Humboldt County; Coast Dairies in Santa Cruz County; Piedras Blancas in San Luis Obispo County; and many outcroppings and small islands off the Orange County coast.

President Bill Clinton created the national monument in 2000 and Obama expanded it once before in 2014.

The areas are among several new national monuments Obama declared on Thursday. Most are civil rights sites in the South whose designation was timed to arrive near Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia