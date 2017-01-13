Man Fatally Shot Near San Jose Elementary School

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — Homicide and crime scene investigators are investigating a fatal shooting near an elementary school in East San Jose Friday morning.

At around 6:30 a.m., police responded to the 1600 block of Mt. Pleasant Road, near Robert Sanders Elementary School in the Clayton South neighborhood.

Officers found a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He died at the scene, police said.

No suspects have been identified. This was the city’s third homicide of the year, after two men were shot dead at a taqueria just 3 miles away on Jan. 5.

Anyone with information about the incident has been asked to call homicide investigators at (408) 277-5283. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call (408) 947-7867.

TM and © Copyright 2017 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.