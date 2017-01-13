Hundreds Of San Francisco Students March To Honor MLK

January 13, 2017 12:17 PM
SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – Hundreds of the students from San Francisco Unified School District schools in and around the city’s Bayview neighborhood took to the streets Friday to honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. ahead of Monday’s holiday.

Students from four different schools in the area participated in the march, including students from Edward R. Taylor Elementary School, Dr.  Martin Luther King Jr. Academic Middle School, Willie Brown Jr. Middle School and Thurgood Marshall Academic High School, according to SFUSD officials.

The march began at 11 a.m. at Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Academic Middle School, located at 350 Girard St.

The march was organized in order for students to observe the civil rights leader’s day and to commemorate his work, legacy and message of social justice, SFUSD officials said.

After the march, students are scheduled to attend lectures and workshops led by various community members in honor of King’s legacy.

Because Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day is a federal holiday, all SFUSD schools and offices will be closed on Monday, according to SFUSD officials.

