Judge Revokes Release Of Notorious ‘Pillowcase Rapist’

January 13, 2017 1:53 PM
Filed Under: Christopher Evans Hubbart, Christopher Hubbart, Crime, Pillowcase Rapist, Rape

LOS ANGELES (CBS / AP) — A judge has ordered a notorious serial rapist who muffled victim’s screams with a pillowcase back to a California state mental hospital because he violated terms of his release.

Los Angeles County District Attorney Jackie Lacey said Friday that a judge in Northern California revoked the conditional release of Christopher Hubbart.

Lacey says the judge recommitted Hubbart to Coalinga State Hospital for at least a year.

Lacey says the 65-year-old who raped dozens of women between 1971 and 1982 remains a danger and needs additional treatment.

Hubbart was taken into custody at his Los Angeles County residence in August after failing five polygraph tests.

Hubbart’s release in 2014 was widely criticized and protesters routinely demonstrated outside his house in a sparsely populated desert area.

