SF Movement Arts Festival Turns City’s Cathedrals Into Stages

The San Francisco Movement Arts Festival will turn Grace Cathedral and Cathedral St. Mary of Assumption into amazing stages. Some 120 dancers will perform January 13 and 20, 2017.

According to the event website, the dancers will perform on ” the main church floors, hallways, stairways, entryways and attached chapels. The actual performances will be going on, simultaneous, throughout the grand cathedrals, as people stroll about like at a farmer’s market.”

For more information and tickets about SFMAF, go to sfmaf.org.