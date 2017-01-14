3-Year-Old Oakland Boy Found Safe After Amber Alert Issued

January 14, 2017 1:42 PM
OAKLAND (CBS SF) — A 3-year-old boy who was reported missing after vanishing with a family friend Friday has been located, police said Saturday afternoon.

Dartanian Brooks was found safe and an earlier Amber Alert that had been issued for him was deactivated.

Dartanian had been last seen Friday at about 11:45 a.m. in the 10800 block of MacArthur Boulevard, police said.

He was in a 1999 blue Odyssey minivan, which was being driven by 48-year-old Tammy Martin.

Dartanian Brooks Jr., Tammy Martin

Dartanian Brooks Jr. (left); Tammy Martin. (OPD)

The boy’s mother had left him with Martin, while she went to a business and gave Martin permission to take the vehicle to a nearby store, believing Martin and the boy would return shortly, according to police.

Police also located Martin, but did not say whether she was arrested or where the pair was located.

