Homes, Cars Parked On Berkeley Street Riddled With Bullets

January 14, 2017 9:47 PM
Filed Under: Berkeley, Cars, Gunfire, Homes

BERKELEY (CBS SF) — Neighbors were awakened by gunfire as their cars and homes were riddled with bullets on a quiet street in Berkeley early Saturday morning.

It happened on Russell and Acton Streets.

According to Lt. Andrew Rateaver, the first 911 calls began around 1:30 a.m.

“It was a really, really loud loud bang, going over and over again,” said resident Jimmy Lyons, whose home was shot. “Clearly an automatic weapon was being fired. We got a bullet through our den window.”

Lyons said plaster was sent flying across two rooms.

Bullets hit the second story window of another home.

Glass and debris covered the street from damaged cars and shattered windshields.

fortunately no one was injured.

Authorities are asking anyone with information to call (510) 981-5900.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia