Homes, Cars Parked On Berkeley Street Riddled With Bullets

BERKELEY (CBS SF) — Neighbors were awakened by gunfire as their cars and homes were riddled with bullets on a quiet street in Berkeley early Saturday morning.

It happened on Russell and Acton Streets.

According to Lt. Andrew Rateaver, the first 911 calls began around 1:30 a.m.

“It was a really, really loud loud bang, going over and over again,” said resident Jimmy Lyons, whose home was shot. “Clearly an automatic weapon was being fired. We got a bullet through our den window.”

Lyons said plaster was sent flying across two rooms.

Bullets hit the second story window of another home.

Glass and debris covered the street from damaged cars and shattered windshields.

fortunately no one was injured.

Authorities are asking anyone with information to call (510) 981-5900.