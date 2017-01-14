Report: Wisconsin DC Justin Wilcox To Coach At Cal

January 14, 2017 9:23 AM
Filed Under: Cal Bears, Cal Golden Bears, College football, UC Berkeley

NEW YORK (CBS Sports) — Wisconsin defensive coordinator Justin Wilcox has reached an agreement to become Cal’s next coach, according to ESPN’s Brett McMurphy. The report states Wilcox will receive a five-year deal, but the terms beyond that weren’t disclosed.

Prior to the ESPN report Friday night, Bruce Feldman of Fox Sports reported Cal offensive coordinator Jake Spavital was taking the same position at West Virginia. Spavital, who was a finalist for the Cal coaching job, was a former assistant for the Mountaineers under coach Dana Holgorsen.

