Major Delays After Person In Medical Crisis Falls Under BART Train

BERKELEY (CBS SF) — BART was reporting major delays Saturday afternoon in Berkeley in all directions due to a medical emergency at the Ashby station.

BART Spokesman Jim Allison said a person was reported under a train at 4:40 p.m.

Allison said that emergency crews are responding and that trains will not be stopping at the Ashby station.

No further information has been released.



