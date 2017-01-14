SF Police Seek Public Help Identifying Suspect In BART Machete Attack

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — The San Francisco police department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man involved in a machete slashing last week at the Civic Center BART station.

On Jan. 6 at 8:39 pm., an unidentified man with a large machete attacked a passenger at the station, police said.

Officers responded to the scene and learned the suspect attacked a 29-year-old man from Valencia. The victim suffered serious lacerations to his head and hand.

Police described the suspect as a light complexioned black man, 30 to 40 years old, 5 feet 11 inches tall and about 200 pounds.

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to call the SFPD 24-hour tip line at (415)575-4444.

