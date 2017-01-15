Castro Valley Teen Survives Car Crash Into Flooded Creek Where Her Friend Drowned

January 15, 2017 11:32 PM
Filed Under: Car crash, Castro Valley, Da Lin, Survival

CASTRO VALLEY (KPIX) — Natalie Griffin survived a car crash last week that killed her best friend, Jenna Santos. It’s still hard for her to talk about it but her family remembers her words.

“She said ‘I thought I was going to die,'” Natalie’s father Jon said.

Natalie still can’t put pressure on her right foot; it’s swollen cut up and scratched.

“The part that has stitches on it came from the car,” she told KPIX. “I remember it was covered in blood when I was on the tree. And all these scratches are from the berry bushes.”

Natalie and Jenna were driving home to Castro Valley after spending a couple days in Humboldt County. Jenna was behind the wheel. There was a light rain falling around 7:30 Wednesday night on Highway 101 in Mendocino County, just north of Willits when their car hydroplaned, flipping several times and landing in a flooded creek.

The two young women tried to kick open the front windshield as water rushed in. Natalie told Jenna to follow her out through a back window that was blown out.

“As soon as she got out, (she) washed onto the same tree that the car was stuck on, pulled herself above the water line, looked down … the car was already underwater, upside down,” Jon Griffin explained.

Nineteen-year-old Natalie held onto the tree for more than 10 hours overnight. The next morning, she was caught in floating debris and almost drowned trying to swim ashore.

“She made it to the shore. At that point she was so weak, she couldn’t walk up to the road so she crawled, her hands are all scratched up,” Natalie’s mother, Midge said.

When she made it to Highway 101, Natalie flagged down a passing motorist. Her first phone call was to her mom.

“She couldn’t talk,” Midge recalls. “It was between crying and deep breathing.”

The family says that, mentally, it will be a long, slow recovery for Natalie.

“We’re so, so thankful … It could have been our daughter (who died),” Midge Griffin said.

Natalie’s family has set up a GoFundMe page for Jenna Santos at: https://gofundme.com/in-loving-memory-of-jenna-santos

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?
Listen to Radio.com Anywhere, Anytime!

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia