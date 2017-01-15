One Man Injured In Concord Freeway Shooting

CONCORD (CBS SF) — Southbound Highway 242 was closed from Highway 4 to Solano Way in Concord Sunday evening as California Highway Patrol officers investigated a shooting that injured a man, CHP officials said.

The shooting occurred at about 5:06 p.m. on southbound Highway 242 north of Solano Way in Concord.

Two men in a black Mercedes sedan told CHP officers that they were shot at. One man was hit and suffered injuries not considered life-threatening, according to CHP officials.

The other was not injured, CHP Officer Custudio Lopez said.

The vehicle with the shooter or shooters inside drove away into the city.

Lopez said CHP officials don’t know yet whether the shooting is related to a rash of other shootings on East Bay highways.

Anyone who saw or has information about the shooting is urged to call the CHP at (800) 835-5247.

