One Man Injured In Concord Freeway Shooting

January 15, 2017 10:56 PM
Filed Under: CHP, Concord, Crime, Freeway Shooting, Highway Shooting

CONCORD (CBS SF) — Southbound Highway 242 was closed from Highway 4 to Solano Way in Concord Sunday evening as California Highway Patrol officers investigated a shooting that injured a man, CHP officials said.

The shooting occurred at about 5:06 p.m. on southbound Highway 242 north of Solano Way in Concord.

Two men in a black Mercedes sedan told CHP officers that they were shot at. One man was hit and suffered injuries not considered life-threatening, according to CHP officials.

The other was not injured, CHP Officer Custudio Lopez said.

The vehicle with the shooter or shooters inside drove away into the city.

Lopez said CHP officials don’t know yet whether the shooting is related to a rash of other shootings on East Bay highways.

Anyone who saw or has information about the shooting is urged to call the CHP at (800) 835-5247.

© Copyright 2017 by CBS San Francisco and Bay City News Service. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia