2 Injured After Being Thrown From GoCar In SF Mission District Collision

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Two people inside a three-wheeled rental cart were ejected from the cart Sunday afternoon in a vehicle collision in San Francisco’s Mission District, police said.

The collision occurred at about 1:40 p.m. near 24th Street and South Van Ness Avenue.

The cart was traveling south on South Van Ness Avenue when it collided with a Toyota Corolla heading east on 24th Street, police said.

The two people inside the cart were ejected. They were taken to a hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening, according to police.

The driver of the Corolla was not injured.

The cause for the collision is under investigation, police said.

