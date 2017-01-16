Facebook.de Launches ‘Fake News’ Filter Ahead Of German Elections

BERLIN (CBS SF) — Germany is not taking any chances their elections will be altered by so-called “fake news” on Facebook.

The Palo-Alto based social media giant is launching a fake news filter ahead of elections there.

German users will be able to flag suspicious stories. If they are deemed unreliable by third-party fact checkers, they will be marked in a user’s feed as “disputed.”

The feature was rolled out in the United States last month after concerns fake news impacted elections here.

German officials have expressed concern that fake news generated by dubious sources in other countries could impact elections in September.

Politicians fear fake rumors could stir anti-immigrant hatred and spur the rise of populist parties.

Government spokesman Steffen Seibert told the Guardian the country is facing an unprecedented deluge of misinformation “not seen before” in Germany.

A declassified CIA report confirms that Russia’s Vladimir Putin was behind a cyberwarfare campaign intended to help President-elect Donald Trump win the White House.

Meantime, a proposed law in Germany would fine publishers of fake news on social media $500,000 if the item is not removed within 24 hours.