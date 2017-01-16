Hearst Ranch Zebra Likely Victim Of Stormy Weather

January 16, 2017 3:40 PM
Filed Under: Bay Area Storm, Hearst Ranch, Zebra

SAN SIMEON (CBS SF) – The body of a dead zebra from the herd at the famed Hearst Ranch has been discovered on a Northern California beach, authorities confirmed on Monday.

Sgt. Nate Paul of the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office told the SFGate that the animal likely died as a result of the being swept up in the rain-swollen water of the Pico Creek that runs through the ranch.

The carcass was discovered among the rocks on Saturday at 12:30 p.m. Saturday.

Paul told the website that foul play was not suspected.

“It appears that the zebra died of natural causes and washed down Pico Creek to the ocean where it was subsequently washed back up on shore,” Paul said.

Paul told it wasn’t the first time one of the zebras has lost their lives by being swept up in the creek.

“Everything (the creek water) was swollen and running very very fast so the storm absolutely could have explained how this zebra died or washed out,” Paul told the SFGate.

