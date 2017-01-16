McDaniels Pulls Out Of 49ers Coaching Search

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels expressed appreciation for the opportunity to interview with the San Francisco 49ers but says for now he will remain in New England.

He said during a conference call Monday that the decision was what’s “best for my family and myself” and that he will stay with the Patriots to focus on this year’s playoffs and finish out the season “however it turns out.”

McDaniels, who was a head coach with the Denver Broncos in 2009 and 2010, interviewed with the 49ers during the Patriots’ bye to open the playoffs. He also interviewed with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Both McDaniels and Patriots defensive coordinator Matt Patricia have been candidates for teams with open head coaching jobs this offseason after helping lead the Patriots to 14-2 regular season.

New England beat the Houston Texans 34-16 in the divisional round and will host the Pittsburgh Steelers in Sunday’s AFC championship game.

Meanwhile, the 49ers interviewed Seattle offensive line coach and former Oakland Raiders head coach Tom Cable for their head coaching vacancy on Sunday.

Team CEO Jed York met with Cable as part of his search for replacements for fired coach Chip Kelly and general manager Trent Baalke following a 2-14 season that tied the worst mark in franchise history.

Cable coached a line that has struggled this season in Seattle, but has helped the Seahawks develop a strong running game his first five seasons with the Seahawks. Seattle was knocked out of the playoffs Saturday with a 36-20 loss to Atlanta.

Cable has head coaching experience, having taken over as interim coach after Lane Kiffin was fired four games into the 2008 season in Oakland.

Cable kept the job after that and finished with a 17-27 record in two-plus seasons. He was fired after 2010, despite leading the Raiders to an 8-8 record that was their best in eight years.

Cable does come with baggage. In Oakland, Cable was accused of punching assistant coach Randy Hanson and breaking his jaw during an argument in 2009. No criminal charges were filed and a civil case was eventually settled in arbitration.

He was also accused of domestic violence by an ex-wife and ex-girlfriend, but was not arrested or charged in those cases. Cable did acknowledge to striking his first wife with an open hand.

The 49ers have the only coach opening left in the NFL after the other five vacancies have all been filled.

Three coaches who interviewed with York have already taken jobs elsewhere with Washington offensive coordinator Sean McVay getting hired by the Los Angeles Rams, Carolina defensive coordinator Sean McDermott getting the job in Buffalo and Bills interim coach Anthony Lynn taking over the Chargers.

Vance Joseph was hired in Denver before he could interview with San Francisco and McDaniels pulled out Monday.