Massive MLK Day March in Oakland Begins Week of Anti-Trump Protests

January 16, 2017 10:49 PM
OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Thousands of people shut down several downtown Oakland streets Monday during a march in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

The march began at 11 a.m. with a rally at Frank H. Ogawa Plaza, located at 14th Street and Broadway. Marchers then traveled up Broadway and then onto 27th Street, leading to Grand Avenue.

The march included drummers and dance performances. By about 2:15 p.m., marchers had reached the Pergola at Lake Merritt, where the march concluded.

The march was organized in part by the Oakland-based group Anti Police Terror Project.

According to the group, the march marks the beginning of a week of a series of actions to resist President-elect Donald Trump, leading up to his inauguration on Friday.

“This year we are focused on immigration rights, protection of our Muslim brothers and sisters, women’s reproductive rights, loving LGBTQ sisters, brothers and siblings, and the defense of black life,” the group said in a statement posted on a Facebook event page for the march.

A light police presence was seen traveling both ahead and behind marchers as they walked through the streets. Police had asked drivers to avoid the area.

