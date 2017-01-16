Pipeline Repaired; Santa Cruz Water Crisis Over

January 16, 2017 3:06 PM
Filed Under: Bay Area Storm, Santa Cruz, weather

SANTA CRUZ (CBS SF) — A broken water pipeline in Santa Cruz has been successfully repaired after its leak caused an emergency water shortage, city officials said.

The first pipeline repair attempt last Tuesday was unsuccessful. Residents who were asked to cut back last week can now resume normal wintertime water use.

The Newell Creek Pipeline sprung a leak on Jan. 9 and proceeded to lose 1,500 gallons of water per minute.

The pipeline is the main artery from the Loch Lomond Reservoir to the Graham Creek Water Treatment Plant, city officials said.

During powerful storms, the flowing rivers and streams from which the city normally gets 95 percent of its water become too turbid, and reservoir water becomes a necessity.

After the pipeline broke, Santa Cruz Water Department officials urged their 96,000 customers to reduce nonessential water use by 30 percent.

Between Jan. 9 and the next day, residents cut their water use from 5.7 million gallons to 5.3 million gallons. However, the city was only
able to produce 4.8 million gallons, including 1.1 million imported from the Soquel Creek Water District.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?
Listen to Radio.com Anywhere, Anytime!

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia