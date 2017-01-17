Best Stores In San Francisco & East Bay For Second-Hand Baby Gear

Children grow fast. Suddenly, they’re too big for a brand new outfit or this season’s ski boots before they’ve barely broken them in. The paraphernalia of infant and baby gear is often nearly new when it’s no longer needed. Keep in mind that certain items, such as cribs, mattresses, and car seats are not always accepted by all re-sale stores. If selling, call ahead to check on consignment policies and hours. If buying, happy hunting!

Chloe’s Closet

451 Cortland Ave.

San Francisco, CA 94110

(415) 642-3300

Bernal Heights is one of two San Francisco locations plus a Berkeley store. Also in Inner Sunset, these shops sell second-hand toys and baby gear such as strollers, exersaucers, high chairs, and carriers. They also stock a full range of clothing from newborn to size 12, as well as maternity clothes for mothers-to-be. Terrific Tuesdays, held weekly, offer 10 percent off everything in Bernal Heights and Berkeley and Thrifty Thursdays offer likewise at the Irving Street store. Chloe's Closet is open seven days a week, with no appointment needed, making it practical for working moms to pop in anytime.

Monkei Miles

1523 Irving St.

San Francisco, CA 94122

(415) 650-3031

Embracing the recycling movement, Inner Sunset's newest re-sale enterprise is owned and managed by a local resident. Look here to save money on boots and snow gear for children. Rails of cool apparel will suit kids from infant to age 14, all neatly organized by age and gender. Compete with a chill out zone for kids to hang out in bean bag chairs while parents peruse a selection of toys and more, the spacious store is accepting consignment goods as well as selling them. Closed Mondays.

Ruby’s Garden

5026 Telegraph Ave.

Oakland, CA 94609

(510) 595-5325

A good selection of quality books and toys at Ruby's Garden complements the well curated second-hand clothing for kids up to size 8 or 10 and gently-used baby things. A neighborhood fixture for 10 years, there's an emphasis on local apparel designers including Tea, Oaklandish and Appaman. Loyal fans embrace the store's welcome for children, where there's plenty to distract them, including parties on the first Friday of each month. Free gift wrapping is a bonus, too. Closed Sundays.

Mommy’s Trading Post

1205 Lincoln Ave., Suite B

Alameda, CA 94501

(510) 899-9967

Lucky moms have come across nearly-new strollers, playpens, bassinets, Moses baskets, swings, bouncy seats, changing tables and more baby gear at this shop under new ownership since 2015. Maternity clothing and kids' apparel and shoes are also in the wide mix at this consignment shop stocked with all sorts of pregnancy and parenting necessities. Mommy's Trading Post partners with Loved Twice, a non-profit charity, supplying clothing and supplies for disadvantaged newborns.

Kelly’s Corner

3901 MacArthur Blvd.

Oakland, CA 94619

(510) 531-6810

Local mothers are pleased that Kelly's Corner, a community favorite, opened this larger Laurel District location where they buy and sell second-hand clothes, shoes, and toys suitable for children up to age 8. With moms in mind, there's a rare maternity clothing department as well. They also have a new items department, which includes clever and crafty toys for the kids (free wrapping) and a free professional fitting for mothers looking for new nursing bras. An enclosed play area for toddlers makes it easier to shop.