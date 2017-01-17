Dramatic Rescue On Southern California Mountain

SAN BERNARDINO (CBS SF) – A dramatic mountain-top rescue of a stranded climber has taken place in Southern California and was captured on videotape.

It began Monday when a climber slipped 50 feet down the Devil’s Backbone Trail on Mt. Baldy in San Bernardino County.

A call for help went out and a helicopter rescue crew from the San Bernardino County Fire Department responded.

The female climber had jammed her ice axe into the mountain and was holding on for dear life when the chopper arrived.

Captain Paramedic Eric Spies was a member of the crew and captured the rescue with a video camera strapped to his chest.

