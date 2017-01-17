Radiohead Announces Two Berkeley Dates On 2017 Tour

January 17, 2017 8:13 AM
Filed Under: Berkeley, Greek Theatre, Radiohead, Tour

By Hayden Wright

(RADIO.COM) – Radiohead fans already knew the band’s 2017 calendar included far-off summer dates in Europe, but the band have added a smattering of U.S. concerts to their tour, beginning in March. Thom Yorke and company will kick off a brief American leg on March 30 in Miami, and play a variety of other U.S. cities in April including .

Stops include New Orleans, Kansas City and six shows on the West Coast, including Coachella. After that they’ll fly to Norway and tour Europe through the summer. For American fans, seeing Radiohead in 2017 might be more feasible than they thought.

Here’s a full list of dates:
03/30 – Miami, FL @ American Airlines Arena
04/01 – Atlanta, GA @ Philips Arena
04/03 – New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center
04/05 – Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center
04/08 – Seattle, WA @ Key Arena
04/09 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center
04/11 – Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl
o4/14 – Indio, CA @ Coachella
04/17-18 – Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theatre
04/21 – Indio, CA @ Coachella
06/06-07 – Oslo, Norway @ Spektrum
06/09 – Stockholm, Sweden @ Ericsson Globe
06/11 – Aarhus, Denmark @ Northside Festival
06/14 – Florence, Italy @ Visarno Arena @ Parco Delle Cascine
06/16 – Milan, Italy – I-Days @ Parco di Monza
06/18 – Hilvarenbeek, Netherlands @ Best Kept Secret Festival
06/20 – Dublin, Ireland @ 3Arena
06/23 – Pilton, England @ Glastonbury Festival
06/28 – Gdynia, Poland @ Open’er Festival
06/30 – Werchter, Belgium@ Rock Werchter
07/02 – Arras, France @ Main Square Festival
07/04-05 – Manchester, England @ Manchester Arena

