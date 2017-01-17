WATCH LIVE: New Warriors Arena Groundbreaking In San Francisco

Rob Schneider Gets Trolled On Twitter After John Lewis Tweet Backfires

January 17, 2017 11:52 AM
Filed Under: John Lewis, Rob Schneider, Troll, Twitter

By Cydney Adams

(CBS NEWS) – On Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, most celebrities stick to posting messages and photos supporting King’s movement, and all that he was able to accomplish during the civil rights era.

But comedian and actor Rob Schneider threw his hat into the recent feud between President-elect Donald Trump and Rep. John Lewis — and it didn’t go over very well.

After Lewis told NBC News’ “Meet the Press” he doesn’t see Trump as a “legitimate” president, Trump responded claiming Lewis — a civil rights pioneer who was beaten in Selma on Bloody Sunday and fought alongside Dr. King himself — is all “talk,” no action. The resulting media storm left celebrities and politicians, both red and blue, defending Lewis. Dozens of lawmakers are boycotting Trump’s inauguration in a show of support, while some have taken the president-elect’s side.

Schneider, who is arguably best known for being Adam Sandler’s movie sidekick in the early to mid-2000s, was the latest to get involved when he voiced his opinion Monday. In a tweet, he explained to Lewis how he thinks King would have behaved in the current political climate.

Twitter users didn’t take well to Schneider’s message, and were quick to call him on it. The actor, they say, has no right to lecture Lewis of all people on how to fight for civil rights.

Many also pointed out Schneider’s numerous stereotypical and often offensive portrayals of minorities in his movies.

Schneider has yet to address the criticism — and seems to be looking forward to the next four years.

© 2017 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

%d bloggers like this:

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia