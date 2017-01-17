Several Bay Area House Members To Boycott Inauguration

January 17, 2017 9:28 AM
SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – A growing number of House Democrats, including some Bay Area lawmakers, have announced that they are boycotting Friday’s inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump.

More than a dozen members of California’s congressional delegation, including five House Democrats representing the Bay Area, have announced they are boycotting the inauguration as of Tuesday.

Rep. Barbara Lee of Oakland announced Thursday on Twitter that she would not attend, saying that she would be “organizing and preparing for resistance.”

Lee was among several House Democrats who raised objections to certifying the Electoral College vote during a joint session of Congress earlier this month.

Rep. Jared Huffman of San Rafael also announced last week on Facebook that he would “spend time with his constituents” at several events, including a naturalization ceremony and helping out with relief from recent floods.

Another East Bay lawmaker, Mark DeSaulnier of Concord, announced his plans to boycott on Twitter.

Rep. Jerry McNerney (D-Stockton), whose district covers Eastern Contra Costa County, is also not attending, according to the Los Angeles Times.

San Jose Rep. Zoe Lofgren told the Times that she would not attend, saying “I acknowledge the fact that he is the incoming president, but I’m not in the mood to celebrate that fact.”

The number of House Democrats boycotting Friday’s events has risen to more than three dozen, since Trump lashed out at Rep. John Lewis for challenging the legitimacy of the incoming president.

