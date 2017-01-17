Springsteen Cover Band Pulls Out of Trump Inauguration Event

January 17, 2017 9:54 AM
Filed Under: Bruce Springsteen, Donald Trump

By Hayden Wright

(RADIO.COM) – Bruce Springsteen is one of Donald Trump’s most outspoken celebrity critics, so it was a puzzling development when the B Street Band, a Springsteen cover band, signed up to play a pre-inauguration party. Following intense scrutiny, the band has withdrawn from the Garden State Presidential Inaugural Gala, citing their inspiration, Boss and guiding force as the reason.

“We had to make it known that we didn’t want to seem disrespectful, in any way, shape or form, to Bruce and his music and his band,” said keyboardist Will Forte. “I don’t want to upset them. We owe everything to him and our gratitude and respect to the band is imperative above all else. It became clear to us that this wasn’t working and we just had to do what we thought was the right thing to do and that was to pull out.”

Unfortunately for Donald Trump, the B-Street Band already have a Boss.

©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All rights reserved.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

%d bloggers like this:

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia