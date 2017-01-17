WATCH LIVE: New Warriors Arena Groundbreaking In San Francisco

Taxi Driver Robs Passenger At Gunpoint

January 17, 2017 12:42 PM
Filed Under: Driver, Passenger, Robbery, San Francisco, Taxi

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A man was robbed at gunpoint by a suspect driving a taxi in San Francisco’s Richmond District Saturday morning, according to police.

The 52-year-old victim was picked up around 6:45 a.m. at 24th Avenue and Clement Street by a man in his mid 20s driving what appeared to be a taxi, police said.

The suspect then robbed the victim at gunpoint and took his cash and a necklace and bracelet before fleeing in the vehicle, police said.

No arrest has been made and police did not release any other description of the suspect or vehicle. Police said they did not know what taxi company the vehicle might have been associated with, if any.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia