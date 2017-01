SAN FRANCISCO INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT (CBS SF) — Almost 100 flights were cancelled at San Francisco International Airport Wednesday night due to heavy rains and high winds.

An SFO spokesperson said shortly after 8 p.m. that 91 flights had been canceled and that some flights were seeing delays of up to 2 hours.

The National Weather Service issued a wind advisory for the Bay Area, expecting winds to reach up to 50 mph along the coast through 1 a.m. on Thursday.