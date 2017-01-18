Bay Area Cities Prepare For Anti-Trump Inauguration Day Protests

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX 5) — Bay Area police departments are going on alert as Donald Trump is sworn in as President.

There are already several demonstrations planned for Friday, including a large one at the Golden Gate Bridge.

Karen Boyd, communications director for the city of Oakland said, “We want to make sure it doesn’t devolve into something more destructive.”

Francis Zamora, a spokesman for the San Francisco Department of Emergency Management said, “There are a lot of strong feelings about this election. We just urge people to be respectful of each other and make sure people can peacefully express themselves.”

Both San Francisco and the city of Oakland are gearing up for a long couple of days ahead.

In Oakland, demonstrations already got underway on Monday for Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Now, Oakland city officials are braving the weather and visiting each business along planned protest routes to give them a heads-up about what to expect Friday and Saturday.

Boyd said, “The destruction has damaged the reputation of some of the organizers so we’re hearing more of a focus on disruption than destruction.”

Still, both cities have activated their emergency operations centers, something that’s reserved for large scale impact events.

Zamora said, “Bay to Breakers, Pride, those are all instances where we open the emergency operations center.”

One of the largest planned demonstrations will take place on the Golden Gate Bridge.

That group has already promised not to stop traffic, and wants to work peacefully with law enforcement. Nearly 20,000 people have expressed interest in joining a human chain stretching the span of the bridge and beyond.

Zamora said, “I will say the Golden Gate Bridge organizers are working well with the Golden Gate District.”

City workers say having a heads-up helps with planning. There’s also a chance the rain acts as a deterrent, but given the history of violent demonstrations — and an emotionally charged inauguration — they have to be ready for anything.

Zamora said, “Obviously with mass gatherings there’s the threat of violence, so certainly if you see something say something. If you see something suspicious give us a call and we’ll check it out.”