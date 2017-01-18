Bay Area Trump Supporters Weigh In Prior To The Presidential Inauguration

SAN JOSE (KPIX 5) — Some of Donald Trump’s Bay Area supporters are looking forward to Inauguration Day.

Two Bay Area men say their nightmare is over.

When Donald trump is sworn in as president, San Francisco’s Leo Lacayo will be rejoicing.

Lacayo told KPIX 5 he feels,”Free at last! Free at last! Free at last! We’re going to get rid of all these stupid regulations.”

San Jose Trump supporter Cary Snyder will be humming another tune.

“I’ll probably be humming you know the song, Happy Days Are Here Again,”Snyder said.

Both men are ardent Trump supporters, something they say has brought them a lot of heat in the heavily Democratic Bay Area.

“I couldn’t have a simple lawn sign, or a bumper sticker, without being actually attacked,” said Snyder.

They’re hoping that changes when Trump takes office.

“The nightmare is over,” Lacayo said. “America has a new beginning. We’re seeing so many wonderful people and in the same way say Americans have to unite.”

Lacayo, a San Francisco immigration and tax consultant, said he was attracted to Trump by his presence on social media.

“And from the horse’s mouth came the truth,” Lacayo said. “He was saying things we need to hear and we need to know.”

For Snyder, an electrical engineer and a U.S. Air Force veteran, he liked how Trump did not act like a politician.

“I think the fact that he was willing to take the risk of being non-politically correct was sort of the immediate attraction,” Snyder said.

Both men say they are not worried about Trump, nor his ability to lead and deliver on his campaign promises. They say they are only worried about those who criticize him.

“I’m concerned about the sabotage, the money that’s being paid out to fund these people who are getting in the freeways and protesting,” Lacayo said.

Snyder said, “…nonsense that’s being sort of dredged up about him had been what everybody would refer to as fake news.”