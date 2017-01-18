BAY AREA STORM COVERAGEMiserable PM Commute AheadSkyDrone 5 View Of Storm DamageInteractive Doppler RadarKPIX Weather CenterKCBS TrafficGet The Weather App

Berkeley Police Interrupt Sexual Assault In Progress

January 18, 2017 4:30 PM
Filed Under: Berkeley, Rape, Sexual assault

BERKELEY (CBS SF) — Berkeley police stopped a sexual assault in progress early on Tuesday morning and arrested the suspect, police said.

Officers received reports just after 3 a.m. that someone was being raped in the area of Telegraph Avenue and Haste Street. Police arrived, stopped the assault and arrested the susepct, according to police.

Police identified the suspect as 46-year-old Oakland resident Theodore Johnson. He was booked into Santa Rita Jail where he remains on $100,000 bail.

Johnson is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday morning in Oakland. Prosecutors could not immediately be reached to say whether he had been charged.

 

