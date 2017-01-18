BAY AREA STORM COVERAGEInteractive Doppler RadarKPIX Weather CenterKCBS TrafficGet The Weather App

Fiona Apple Releases Anti-Trump Chant ‘Tiny Hands’

January 18, 2017 8:00 AM
Filed Under: Anti-Trump, Donald Trump, Fiona Apple, Tiny Hands

By Robyn Collins

(RADIO.COM) – Now, the artist has a new anti-Trump track that she co-wrote with composer Michael Whalen. The lyrics are simple: “We don’t want your tiny hands/ anywhere near our underpants.”

“Tiny Hands,” was penned for the Women’s March on Washington, which will take place in Washington, D.C. on January 21, the day after Presidential-elect Donald Trump’s Inauguration. Sister events will take place around the country. Currently there are over 600 marches planned around the globe, with over one million participants registered to walk in solidarity.

Listen to “Tiny Hands: Here:

©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All rights reserved.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

%d bloggers like this:

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia