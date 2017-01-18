Four Injured In San Jose Condominium Fire

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — Firefighters in San Jose on Wednesday evening battled a fire at a condominium complex off Florence Avenue not far from 680 and Alum Rock Avenue.

According to San Jose Fire officials, the call came in at 4:04 p.m. regarding a fire on the 2900 block of Florence. The caller said there might be people trapped inside.

At least one unit was fully involved.

Crews were able to knock the fire down by 4:38 p.m.

A total of four people were injured during the fire, including two adults who were transported to the hospital. The severity of their injuries was unclear.

One neighbor was also treated at the scene, but it was unclear if they were transported to hospital. One firefighter suffered minor injuries, but was not transported to hospital.

Traffic was still being rerouted around the area Wednesday evening and people are asked to find alternate routes.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated.