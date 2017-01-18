BAY AREA STORM COVERAGEHuge Mudslide In Santa Cruz Mtns.SF Rockslide DangerSkyDrone 5 View Of Storm DamageInteractive Doppler RadarKPIX Weather CenterKCBS Traffic ConditionsGet The Weather App

Kevin Durant Dazzles Against Former Oklahoma City Team

January 18, 2017 11:05 PM
Filed Under: Golden State Warriors, Kevin Durant, Oklahoma City Thunder

OAKLAND (AP) — Kevin Durant dazzled against his old team once again with a season-best 40 points, and the Golden State Warriors beat Oklahoma City 121-100 on Wednesday night despite Russell Westbrook’s 21st triple-double for the Thunder.

Westbrook had 27 points, 15 rebounds and 13 assists in an improved showing from his 20-point outing on 4-for-15 shooting when OKC first faced Durant in the other jersey here 2 1/2 months ago and watched him dismantle the Thunder from every which way.

In his two games against OKC, Durant has scored 79 points on 28-for-50 shooting. He hit seven 3-pointers in the first meeting, a 122-96 Warriors rout Nov. 3 at Oracle Arena. Durant also had 12 rebounds Wednesday.

Stephen Curry added 24 points and eight assists, and Klay Thompson had 14 points after he arrived back in the Bay Area just in time to play after a short absence dealing with a personal family matter.

