BAY AREA STORM COVERAGEInteractive Doppler RadarKPIX Weather CenterKCBS TrafficGet The Weather App

Napa County To Declare State Of Emergency Due To Storm Damage

January 18, 2017 1:20 PM
Filed Under: Bay Area Storm, Napa County, State of emergency

NAPA (CBS SF) – The Napa County Board of Supervisors next week is expected to ratify a declaration of emergency related to damage caused by the recent stormy weather.

The board at its meeting next Tuesday is expected to ratify the declaration issued effective Jan. 8 to allow Napa County to seek assistance from the state and federal governments for response, repair and restoration efforts, county officials said.

• BAY AREA STORMS: Complete Coverage

The storms this month caused severe damage to several roadways, impacted water and wastewater treatment plants at Berryessa Estates and Highlands, closed the Silverado Trail because of a rock slide, knocked down trees and power lines, caused hundreds of small slides and left debris on roads countywide.

The county’s request will go to the state first to determine if the disaster meets eligibility requirements for federal assistance, and if approved, the state will make further requests for assistance on the county’s behalf.

© Copyright 2017 by CBS San Francisco and Bay City News Service. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia