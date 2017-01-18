BAY AREA STORM COVERAGEInteractive Doppler RadarKPIX Weather CenterKCBS TrafficGet The Weather App

Oakland QB Derek Carr Helps Locate Abducted Child

January 18, 2017 7:48 AM
Filed Under: Amber Alert, Derek Carr, NFL, Oakland Raiders

OAKLAND (CBS SF) – Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr maybe sidelined by a broken leg, but that didn’t stop him from helping Oakland police locate a child who was abducted last week, authorities said.

According to a tweet by Oakland Police Lt. Chris Bolton, Carr sent out a social media post alerting his thousands of followers to an Amber Alert focusing on the abduction of Dartanian Brooks last Saturday.

Oakland police said a citizen who saw a social media posting provided information that allowed them to find the 3-year-old.

Armed with the tip, police located the vehicle described in the Amber Alert in the 200 block of Santa Clara Avenue in Oakland.

Inside the vehicle, officers found Brooks and 48-year-old Tammy Martin. The boy was safe and he was reunited with his mother, according to police.

Dartanian was last seen Friday at about 11:45 a.m. in the 10800 block of MacArthur Boulevard in a 1999 blue Odyssey minivan, which was being driven by Martin, police said.

The boy’s mother had left him with Martin, while she went to a business and gave Martin permission to take the vehicle to a nearby store, believing Martin and the boy would return shortly, according to police.

Police did not say whether Martin would be arrested in connection with the incident.

