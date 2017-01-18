BAY AREA STORM COVERAGEInteractive Doppler RadarKPIX Weather CenterKCBS TrafficGet The Weather App

Marin Jewish Community Center Evacuated After Bomb Threat

January 18, 2017 10:11 AM
Filed Under: San Rafael, Bomb threat, Osher Marin Jewish Community Center

SAN RAFAEL (CBS SF) – The Osher Marin Jewish Community Center in San Rafael was evacuated after it received a bomb threat Wednesday morning.

The threat was received around 9:15 a.m., Marin County sheriff’s Lt. Doug Pittman said.

Occupants of the Jewish Community Center located at 200 N. San Pedro Road were taken to The Marin School at 150 N. San Pedro Road, Pittman said.

Surrounding schools were placed on lockdown as a precaution, Pittman said.

Several other Jewish community centers across the country received similar bomb threats Wednesday, including centers in New York, Florida, Missouri, Ohio, and Michigan.

