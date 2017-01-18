BAY AREA STORM COVERAGEInteractive Doppler RadarKPIX Weather CenterKCBS TrafficGet The Weather App

California Man Reportedly Lights Himself On Fire Outside Trump DC Hotel

January 18, 2017 12:40 PM
Filed Under: Inauguration, Protest, Trump International Hotel

WASHINGTON (CBS SF) – A man reportedly from California suffered serious burns after he said he lit himself on fire in front of the Trump International Hotel in Washington, DC Tuesday night.

A police incident report states that an officer saw a person set himself on fire Tuesday night and called for an ambulance, The Associated Press reports.

D.C. Fire and EMS spokesman Vito Maggiolo said an ambulance was sent to the area of the Pennsylvania Avenue hotel.

Maggiolo said a man with burn injuries was taken to a hospital with potentially serious, but not life-threatening, injuries.

WRC-TV reports the man was from California and tried to light himself on fire in front of the hotel as an act of protest against President-elect Donald Trump, who will be sworn-in on Friday.

The man’s identity has not been released.

Hundreds of thousands of people are expected to descend on Washington, DC over the weekend to protest Trump’s inauguration.

TM and © Copyright 2017 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia