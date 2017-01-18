California Man Reportedly Lights Himself On Fire Outside Trump DC Hotel

WASHINGTON (CBS SF) – A man reportedly from California suffered serious burns after he said he lit himself on fire in front of the Trump International Hotel in Washington, DC Tuesday night.

A police incident report states that an officer saw a person set himself on fire Tuesday night and called for an ambulance, The Associated Press reports.

Man lit himself on fir in front of Trump hotel DC. Crazy! pic.twitter.com/jfPGeoVhje — Michael Shoag (@MikeShoag) January 18, 2017

D.C. Fire and EMS spokesman Vito Maggiolo said an ambulance was sent to the area of the Pennsylvania Avenue hotel.

Maggiolo said a man with burn injuries was taken to a hospital with potentially serious, but not life-threatening, injuries.

WRC-TV reports the man was from California and tried to light himself on fire in front of the hotel as an act of protest against President-elect Donald Trump, who will be sworn-in on Friday.

The man’s identity has not been released.

Hundreds of thousands of people are expected to descend on Washington, DC over the weekend to protest Trump’s inauguration.

TM and © Copyright 2017 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.