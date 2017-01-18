U.S. Government Sues Oracle For Alleged Job Discrimination

(CBS SF) — Oracle America Inc. has been sued by the U.S. Department of Labor for alleged job discrimination against women, African-Americans, Asian-Americans, Hispanics and non-Asians.

One claim in the administrative lawsuit alleges that the Redwood Shores-based computer software giant pays Caucasian male employees more than women, African-Americans and Asian-American employees with the same job title.

In a second claim, the Department of Labor alleges Oracle favors Asian applicants, especially those from India, in hiring for product development positions and thus discriminates against Caucasians, Hispanics and African-Americans seeking those positions.

The lawsuit was filed Tuesday with the Department of Labor’s Office of Administrative Law Judges in Washington, D.C.

As a contractor with millions of dollars in federal contracts, Oracle is subject to anti-discrimination laws and rules enforced by the Department of Labor.

The lawsuit asks for an order prohibiting the alleged discrimination and canceling Oracle’s federal contracts until the department has determined it complied with the rules. The suit also seeks compensation to employees for lost pay and benefits.

Oracle, one of the world’s largest business software companies, strenuously disputed the allegations.

“The complaint is politically motivated, based on false allegations, and wholly without merit,” Oracle spokeswoman Deborah Hellinger said in a statement.

“Oracle values diversity and inclusion, and is a responsible equal opportunity and affirmative action employer. Our hiring and pay decisions are non-discriminatory and made based on legitimate business factors including experience and merit,” Hellinger said.

Oracle has 45,000 employees in the U.S., including more than 7,000 in Redwood Shores, according to the department.