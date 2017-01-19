BAY AREA STORM COVERAGEHuge Mudslide In Santa Cruz Mtns.SF Rockslide DangerSkyDrone 5 View Of Storm DamageInteractive Doppler RadarKPIX Weather CenterKCBS Traffic ConditionsGet The Weather App

Antioch Bridge Reopens After Trees Block Highway 160

January 19, 2017 6:46 AM
Filed Under: Antioch, Antioch Bridge, Bay Area Storm, Highway 160

ANTIOCH (CBS SF) – State Highway 160 reopened Thursday morning after fallen trees blocked the roadway Wednesday night, California Highway Patrol officials said.

Around 9 p.m. Wednesday, the CHP closed the highway at the Antioch Bridge. The closure affected Highway 160 between Wilbur Avenue and state Highway 12.

CHP officials expected the closure to last until 9 a.m. Thursday, however crews were able to clean up debris and reopen all roads by 2 a.m. this morning.

