By Radio.com Staff

(RADIO.COM) – Carrie Underwood would like to try out her acting chops, as a Zombie.

In a new interview on the Today Underwood discussed her obsession with The Walking Dead and the hosts asked if she would ever consider a cameo, as a hero or zombie.

“Probably zombie,” said Underwood “because then it would just be a little thing and I could be like, ‘I was there and a part of it!’”

©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All rights reserved.