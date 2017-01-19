Fans Voices Heard At People’s Choice Awards 2017

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The star-studded People’s Choice Awards were held on Wednesday night, live on CBS. While the stars shined bright, it’s the awards show that is really all about the people.

The nominees for music, movies, television and digital were sorted into 64 categories.

Philly’s own Kevin Hart was poised for a big night as the leading nominee earner with five. Fans voted via the People’s Choice website and Facebook.

Voting closed Thursday, December 15. Click here to see all the nominees and for full results from the show.