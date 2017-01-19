BAY AREA STORM COVERAGEHuge Mudslide In Santa Cruz Mtns.SF Rockslide DangerSkyDrone 5 View Of Storm DamageInteractive Doppler RadarKPIX Weather CenterKCBS Traffic ConditionsGet The Weather App

First Of 3 More Storms Slams Bay Area, California

January 19, 2017 8:21 AM
Filed Under: Bay Area Storm, Flooding, Rain, Snow

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) – The first in a new series of winter storms is soaking much of California — snarling commutes, downing trees and dumping heavy snow in the mountains.

Up to 3 inches of rain was expected through Thursday in parts of the San Francisco Bay Area.

In Southern California’s Santa Monica Mountains, rain was falling at rates of up to a half-inch per hour.

Flood advisories and watches are posted on the far north coast. Winter storm warnings are in place across the Sierra Nevada.

Forecasters warn that mud and debris flows could occur as heavy rains fell on wildfire burn scars east of Los Angeles.

The National Weather Service office in San Diego warns that five-day rainfall totals will likely be substantial.

Storms are expected to bring precipitation across California into early next week, with brief breaks between systems.

© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia