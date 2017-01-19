BAY AREA STORM COVERAGESeries Of Storms Lined UpHuge Mudslide In Santa Cruz Mtns.SkyDrone 5 Over Storm DamageInteractive Doppler RadarKPIX Weather CenterKCBS TrafficGet The Weather App

Jerry Rice Torched On Twitter For Popeyes Fried Chicken Ad

January 19, 2017 11:15 AM
Filed Under: Colin Kaepernick, Fried chicken, Jerry Rice, NFL, Popeyes Chicken, Twitter backlash

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — San Francisco 49ers Hall of Famer Jerry Rice is catching a social media backlash over his appearance in a fried chicken commercial.

The 54-year-old Rice appears in a new ad for Popeye’s Chicken wearing a football helmet with a piece of fried chicken attached to the facemask, called the “Taste Mask.”

The satiric commercial features Rice using a number of fictional products for eating fried chicken, such as a napkin shirt and a dipping sauce helmet.

But it is the fried chicken face mask that has Rice getting fried on Twitter.

It’s not the first time Twitter users have torched Rice. His tweet in August addressing the Colin Kaepernick’s national anthem stance angered some who felt he was dismissing the Black Lives Matter movement.

“All lives matter. So much going on in this world today. Can we all just get along! Colin, I respect your stance but don’t disrespect the Flag,” Rice tweeted in reference to Kaepernick’s protest of taking a knee during the national anthem. The protest, which the 49ers quarterback started during the pre-season, continued through the regular season.

