Jerry Rice Torched On Twitter For Popeyes Fried Chicken Ad

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — San Francisco 49ers Hall of Famer Jerry Rice is catching a social media backlash over his appearance in a fried chicken commercial.

The 54-year-old Rice appears in a new ad for Popeye’s Chicken wearing a football helmet with a piece of fried chicken attached to the facemask, called the “Taste Mask.”

The satiric commercial features Rice using a number of fictional products for eating fried chicken, such as a napkin shirt and a dipping sauce helmet.

But it is the fried chicken face mask that has Rice getting fried on Twitter.

Jerry Rice took cooning to a whole other level with this new Popeyes ad lmaooooo pic.twitter.com/hyWm4FsNIT — sadboy slim (@WWJDD_) January 19, 2017

Jerry Rice should've known he did TOO much shuck 'n jive action in that commercial since even the Popeyes' lady eyeballed him like… pic.twitter.com/QGm5it7Fxg — fuseboxradio (@fuseboxradio) January 19, 2017

Any black person that meets w/Trump should be forced to wear Jerry Rice Popeyes Chicken Helmet during photo op. pic.twitter.com/icaSPZw7Az — Lawrence Ross (@alpha1906) January 19, 2017

After this last Popeyes commercial … Jerry Rice definitely not the 🐐 anymore. — Father ℳoses (@Meauxses_) January 19, 2017

Look at ya boy Jerry Rice… pic.twitter.com/ivObw8SUiJ — DJ Priority (@DJPriority) January 19, 2017

This arguably the greatest football player of all time?? Bruh.. pic.twitter.com/iOywy5SfuD — Nat Burner (@TooReal4ThisApp) January 19, 2017

First jerry rice said all lives matter…. now he doing fried chicken commercials. Smh. My childhood hero smh — Coach Aaron (@vettepassby35) January 17, 2017

It’s not the first time Twitter users have torched Rice. His tweet in August addressing the Colin Kaepernick’s national anthem stance angered some who felt he was dismissing the Black Lives Matter movement.

“All lives matter. So much going on in this world today. Can we all just get along! Colin, I respect your stance but don’t disrespect the Flag,” Rice tweeted in reference to Kaepernick’s protest of taking a knee during the national anthem. The protest, which the 49ers quarterback started during the pre-season, continued through the regular season.